Trump, Al-Sharaa discuss transitional phase, reconstruction efforts

DAMASCUS, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to review the latest developments in Syria’s transitional phase and explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, the Syrian presidency said.

According to the statement, the two leaders emphasised the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity, and reaffirmed their commitment to diplomacy to prevent a resurgence of terrorism.

Trump expressed the United States’ readiness to support reconstruction efforts and encourage investment, welcoming the recent ceasefire understandings and discussions on integrating military forces into state institutions as part of stabilisation measures.

Both presidents agreed on the need to use dialogue as the primary means to resolve regional conflicts and to build on positive developments for a more stable and prosperous future.