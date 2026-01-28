TikTok settles children’s addiction lawsuit ahead of trial

LOS ANGELES, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- TikTok has reached a settlement in a landmark lawsuit alleging the platform’s design deliberately fosters addiction and harms children, avoiding a trial due to begin in Los Angeles, lawyers for the plaintiff said.

Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and TikTok did not immediately comment, according to the Associated Press.

The case, one of several targeting major social media companies including Meta’s Instagram and Google’s YouTube, centres on claims that features designed to maximise user engagement have contributed to addiction and psychological harm in young users.

Snap Inc., owner of Snapchat, reached a settlement in the case last week, leaving Meta and YouTube to face trial.