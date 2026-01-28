UAE commends trade agreement between Republic of India, European Union

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, welcomed the historic free trade agreement reached between the Republic of India and the European Union, commending this important achievement which reflects the commitment of both sides to promoting free trade and economic openness, and embodies a model of economic partnerships that support sustainable growth and prosperity.

Al Hajeri underscored that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India represents an advanced model of strategic trade partnerships based on mutual interests, enhanced economic integration, and support for sustainable development pathways. Al Hajeri noted that comprehensive agreements contribute to delivering tangible benefits for all parties.

He further expressed the UAE’s aspiration to positively conclude the ongoing negotiations with the European Union, leading to the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two sides, in a manner that reflects the depth of the strong relations and shared interests linking the UAE and the European Union.

Moreover, Al Hajeri emphasised that the UAE reaffirms its firm support for promoting international trade, expanding strategic economic partnerships, and deepening economic convergence, stemming from its belief in the vital role of free trade in supporting stability and prosperity at both the bilateral and international levels.