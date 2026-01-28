Erdogan, Trump discuss coordination on Syria, Gaza in phone call

ANKARA, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed coordination on the Syrian file and developments related to Gaza during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, along with ways to enhance trade relations and develop defence industries.

Erdogan stressed the importance of full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Syria and the integration track, in coordination with Washington and the Syrian authorities, according to Anadolu Agency,

He also expressed hope that the “Board of Peace” initiative would contribute to ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.