Dubai Media City marks 25 years of pioneering innovation

DUBAI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Media City is marking its 25th anniversary of pioneering innovation and growth in the creative industries.

One of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 vibrant business districts, Dubai Media City has played an instrumental role in transforming Dubai into a global media hub and an international destination for talent, investment, and innovation.

Dubai Media City was launched to establish Dubai’s reputation as a multi-dimensional Arab media capital offering a comprehensive, nurturing ecosystem and state-of-the-art infrastructure to spur industry growth. Curated to cement Dubai’s position on the global media landscape, the district has a rich legacy of contributing towards economic transformation, and has played a key role in strengthening the knowledge economy by attracting strategic investments and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for media innovation.

Dubai Media City was the stepping stone to the creation of TECOM Group’s Media Cluster, which also includes Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City. A complete ecosystem for more than 40,000 creative professionals, the Media Cluster is the address of more than 60 percent of Fortune 500 companies in the media sector. Home to a wide range of TV and radio companies as well as social media and digital content creators, the Media Cluster is the broadcasting base for news and entertainment content in some of the world’s most spoken languages.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City, part of TECOM Group, said, “Dubai Media City has played a leading role in attracting and nurturing globally accomplished media leaders for more than 25 years, contributing to the nation’s knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

As the region’s largest community for the media sector, Dubai Media City will continue to provide an advanced ecosystem for the industry that is supported by robust mechanisms, innovative solutions, and future-focused technologies, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for the creative economy.”

Offering sector-specific infrastructure and a nurturing environment to enable sustainable business growth, Dubai Media City has attracted some of the world’s largest media and advertising companies.

The district has been instrumental in nurturing the progress of global industry leaders, homegrown content creators, and leading Arab media voices alike.