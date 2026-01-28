US population growth slows due to less immigration

WASHINGTON, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- US population growth slowed markedly last year amid a sharp decline in immigration, according to new data released by the US Census Bureau.

The US population increased just 1.8 million, or 0.5 percent in the year through 1st July 2025 to nearly 342 million people, figures out Tuesday showed.

The Census Bureau estimates net international migration dropped to 1.3 million in 2025 from a peak of 2.7 million in 2024.

Christine Hartley, Assistant Division Chief for Estimates and Projections at the Census Bureau, said, “With births and deaths remaining relatively stable compared to the prior year, the sharp decline in net international migration is the main reason for the slower growth rate we see today.”