Death toll from Indonesian landslide climbs to 50

JAKARTA, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from a landslide in Indonesia's West Java province over the weekend has climbed to 50, with 33 people still reported missing, police said on Wednesday.

A police disaster victim identification team has received a total of 50 body bags from the landslide site in West Bandung district, following additional recoveries by joint search and rescue teams, said West Java police Hendra Rochmawan.

"Of that total, we have successfully identified 34 victims," Hendra said.

Among those confirmed dead were four members of the Indonesian Marine Corps, after tonnes of mud and debris swept through the village when a hillside collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, according to the navy.

A total of 23 marines were buried by the landslide, the Indonesian Navy said.

"So far, four personnel have been found dead. The others have not yet been located," Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali said.

“The marines had arrived at the site late on Thursday to take part in a scheduled combat training exercise,” he said.

Search and rescue efforts involving the military, police and civilian volunteers have been hampered by hazardous conditions, forcing teams to periodically halt operations for safety reasons, officials said.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, which typically runs from November to March, due to its mountainous terrain, heavy rainfall and widespread deforestation.