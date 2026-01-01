DESC hosts ‘Multaqa ISR Officers’ to advance ISR excellence

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) convened the Multaqa ISR Officers, bringing together Information Security Regulation (ISR) Officers from across Dubai government and semi-government entities.

The forum served as a strategic platform to align cybersecurity leaders on Dubai’s evolving cyber security landscape, with a focus on regulatory advancements, emerging technologies, and the continued professionalisation of the ISR ecosystem.

On the importance of the Multaqa ISR officers, Yousuf AlShabinai, Chief Executive, at DESC said, “The Multaqa ISR Officers is about advancing cybersecurity in the city towards new milestones, By empowering ISR Officers with modern regulations we are building stronger digital trust, improving resilience, and continuing to position Dubai as a global leader in cybersecurity”.

The event commenced with a welcoming address highlighting the key role that ISR Officers play in safeguarding Dubai’s digital infrastructure. Emphasising the importance of the human element in cybersecurity, the opening session featured an interactive phishing awareness activation, engaging participants in identifying advanced social engineering techniques in real time and reinforcing vigilance as a core pillar of cyber resilience.

A key highlight of the forum was a comprehensive briefing on the ISR Officer Certification Programme, which outlined the rigorous standards required for certification and underscored the critical role of Auditors in upholding compliance and operational excellence across government and semi-government entities. This was followed by a strategic panel discussion on ISR adoption and implementation, with representatives from government entities sharing perspectives on improving accountability and information security maturity across the ecosystem in their entities.

In line with Dubai’s leadership’s vision for digital transformation, the forum provided an in-depth overview of new strategic projects. The new regulatory frameworks and projects reflect both global best practices and local requirements, ensuring regulatory resilience against increasingly complex cyber threats. Technical discussions explored key cybersecurity priorities, including a practical incident management activity aligned with DESC’s Incident Management Framework, aimed at strengthening coordinated response capabilities during cyber incidents.

The forum also focused on compliance and Critical Information Infrastructure (CII), with detailed briefings on DESC certifications and recent policy developments. Participants engaged in focused discussions on regulatory requirements, certification processes, and the practical implementation of ISR policies, offering clear guidance on complex compliance considerations.

The event concluded with an award ceremony recognising the first and second batch of the Certified ISR Officers, awarding individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and expertise in meeting the highest cybersecurity standards. This recognition further strengthens Dubai’s growing pool of specialised cybersecurity talent and reinforces a culture of excellence across the ISR community.

The forum concluded with closing remarks reaffirming the collaborative partnership between DESC and its network of ISR Officers, outlining a clear and aligned roadmap for the years ahead.