Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium receives Lana Nusseibeh

BRUSSELS, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Maxime Prévôt, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium, received Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the European Union, in Brussels.

The meeting underlined the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Belgium, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across areas of mutual interest, in the context of the ongoing negotiations for an UAE-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the broader partnership.

The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international developments of mutual interest, including the situation in the Middle East, as well as the latest developments in Yemen, Sudan and Ukraine, as well as discussing transatlantic relations and their impact on regional and global stability.

The UAE delegation included Mohamed AlSahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, and Reem Ketait, Deputy Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, and the Belgian side was represented by Theodora Gentzis, Secretary General and President of the Board of Directors of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, François Cornet d’Elzius, Director for Middle East and North Africa at the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of Belgium to the UAE.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to continued dialogue and cooperation in support of peace, security, and sustainable development.