Storm triggers landslides leaving Sicilian town on cliff edge

ROME, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Violent storms in Italy have triggered landslides in the Sicilian town of Niscemi, destroying parts of the historic area and leaving some homes suspended on a cliff edge.

The town of 25,000 inhabitants is located on a plateau that has begun to collapse, forcing more than 1,500 people to leave their homes, according to a government statement.

Italy’s civil protection agency said two landslides hit the town between16th January, after torrential rain struck the islands, and 25th January, impacting the local road network, damaging buildings and disrupting essential services.

Torrential rain, wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour and wave heights of 8 to 9 metres battered Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia. Entire promenades were washed away in some coastal towns, while other infrastructure suffered significant damage.

Sicily was particularly hard hit by last week’s storm, dubbed Cyclone Harry.