Floods push crocodiles into towns across Mozambique

MAPUTO, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As floods ravage Mozambique, crocodiles have appeared in submerged towns and are believed to have caused at least three deaths.

In the town of Xai-Xai, one of the worst-affected areas in the country’s south, authorities have warned residents of increased crocodile risks as floodwaters spread and evacuations to higher ground continue.

Torrential rain and severe flooding across parts of southern Africa over the past month have killed more than 100 people in Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe, destroying thousands of homes and damaging infrastructure including roads, bridges, schools and health facilities.

Authorities said that of the 13 deaths reported in Mozambique, three were caused by crocodile attacks.