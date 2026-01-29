UAE showcases leadership in energy transition at India Energy Week

GAO, India, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the session titled ‘The Era of the Electrostate’ during India Energy Week, held in the city of Goa, India, with the participation of a distinguished group of decision-makers and international energy experts.

The session discussed the challenges and opportunities associated with the growing global demand for electricity, supply chain resilience, and the importance of investing in smart and flexible electricity grid infrastructure.

The UAE was represented at the session by Eng. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. Eng. Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s leadership through existing and future projects aimed at modernising power grids, integrating renewable energy sources, and deploying advanced digital solutions to ensure reliable, accessible, and low-emissions energy systems.

He said, “Expanding and modernising electricity grids is a fundamental pillar for strengthening energy security, supporting economic growth, and accelerating the transition to clean energy, particularly in light of the rapid growth in global electricity demand.”

He added, “The UAE continues to reinforce its leadership in the clean energy sector by diversifying its energy mix. In this context, Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant represents a global model for producing clean and reliable electricity and contributes to reducing carbon emissions, enhancing grid stability, and supporting the UAE’s climate neutrality and sustainable energy transition objectives.”