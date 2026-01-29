NMDC Group expands vessel fleet with AED618 million self-propelled cutter suction dredger

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- NMDC Group (NMDC) has announced the expansion of its over 170 vessel fleet with an AED618 million self-propelled cutter suction dredger.

With an overall length of 148 metres and total installed power of 30,440 kilowatts, the vessel will further enhance NMDC’s marine dredging capacity, in light of the Group’s growing backlog and awarded projects across multiple jurisdictions.

Officials from both NMDC Group and its subsidiary NMDC Dredging & Marine attended the keel laying ceremony held on 28th January 2026, which marked the beginning of construction. It is expected that the vessel will be completed and operational by 1Q 2027.

“Celebrating a new vessel build is a symbolic reference to our operational expansion, capability enhancement, in addition to setting a new foundation for growth. This state-of-the-art dredger will join NMDC’s impressive fleet, enhance our operational capabilities and allow us to execute our projects with more efficiency," said Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group.

He added that a core strategic directive at NMDC is to boost the Group’s long-term capacity, deploy best-in-class assets, adopt the latest technology, and enhance its capacity to execute major coastal, port, energy, and offshore projects across key international markets.

In recent years, NMDC Group has been constantly enhancing its capacity to meet its growing pipeline of projects across multiple geographies. In 2025, NMDC Dredging & Marine grew its international footprint with projects in the Philippines and Oman with NMDC Energy.