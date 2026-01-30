Ahmed bin Mohammed sees off Kuwait Minister of Defence

DUBAI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, saw off Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah, Minister of Defence of Kuwait, following his visit to the UAE.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah headed the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the 'UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever' Week.

Also present at the farewell were Minister of Sports, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, and Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet.