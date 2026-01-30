United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Spain issue joint statement

BRUSSELS, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Spain and the United Arab Emirates reaffirmed the strength of their bilateral relationship, signalling strong coordination and unlocking opportunities in key sectors during a meeting between José Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, and. Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State.

Both sides expressed their commitment to further developing their strategic partnership, establishing a structured framework for cooperation across priority areas and creating the conditions for sustained, deeper engagement in the sectors identified by both sides.

The Ministers welcomed the progress in negotiations of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the European Union and the UAE, and stressed the importance of bringing the talks to a successful conclusion.

Both Ministers highlighted the positive and constructive exchange held in Madrid between AML/CFT experts, underscoring its value in strengthening international cooperation and deepening mutual understanding. H.E. Lana Nusseibeh reaffirmed the UAE’s preparedness and continued commitment to its ongoing FATF mutual evaluation process.

Both sides exchanged views on their respective humanitarian and diplomatic efforts regarding Sudan, Ukraine and Gaza, reiterating their commitment to contribute to international peace and security based on the principles of the UN Charter and on International law.

The Ministers agreed to continue their close coordination on efforts that support their shared vision for regional stability, prosperity, and integration.