Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during which they discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

During the call, the two sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in a number of sectors, including economic, trade and development fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The UAE top diplomat affirmed the strength of the distinguished bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan, underscoring the shared keenness of the two friendly countries to further enhance and develop ties across all fronts.