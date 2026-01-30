Abu Dhabi Falconers Club to host competitions for all age groups at Masters Games 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Falconers Club announced that it will host the falconry competitions as part of the Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 on 11 February at the club’s headquarters in Al Falah area, Abu Dhabi.

Sultan Al Mahmoud, Director and Managing Member of Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, said that the heritage championship will include three competitions for senior citizens, women participants, and juniors.

He explained that the club’s facilities and venues are fully prepared to استقبال participants and guests from around the world to attend the scheduled events and enjoy a unique experience with falconry competitions. He also confirmed the readiness of all technical and judging committees to manage the events.

He added that the UAE continues to strengthen its leading global position in falconry by hosting such competitions, which reinforces its pivotal role in promoting, developing, and growing the sport, and highlighting its global heritage under the support and patronage of the wise leadership.