Dubai Fashion Week to attract global buyers, designers

DUBAI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Fashion Week, organised by Dubai Design District (d3) in collaboration with the Arab Fashion Council, will take place from 1 to 6 February, bringing together a distinguished line-up of international designers and buyers from around the world. The event reinforces Dubai’s growing status as an emerging global capital for fashion and design.

Renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra will return to the Dubai runway to present the closing show of the Autumn/Winter season, a move that underscores Dubai’s rising profile as a global hub for the fashion industry and creative innovation.

Malhotra said his renewed participation reflects his commitment to expanding his presence in Dubai as a global meeting point for creatives and a platform for cultural dialogue between East and West. He noted that his international collection embodies a contemporary cultural narrative and a high level of craftsmanship in design.

For her part, Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of TECOM Group – Dubai Design District, said that Malhotra’s return for the second consecutive year highlights the growing confidence of leading international designers in Dubai Fashion Week as a premier global platform for creative exchange.