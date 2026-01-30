Salem bin Abdulrahman witnesses UAE National Orchestra concert

SHARJAH, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, attended, on Thursday, the musical concert of the National Orchestra of the United Arab Emirates, held at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy Theatre, part of the University of the Art Sharjah at the University City.

The concert, the first of its kind in the Emirate of Sharjah, marked the conclusion of a series of musical and artistic events organised by the UAE National Orchestra across the country. The initiative aims to expand cultural participation and provide musical experiences that reflect the nation’s heritage and spirit of innovation.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, delivered a speech highlighting the efforts and objectives behind the orchestra’s establishment as a major cultural project, complementing the UAE’s civilisational renaissance across all fields. She emphasised the deep-rooted history of music in Emirati society.

​Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi spoke on the significance of music in life and society, saying: "Music is the language the world speaks when words fail us, it transcends borders when walls isolate us, and unites emotions when thoughts and conflicts divide us. Through music, the cultures of nations and the stories of humankind merge, proving that the human experience is shared, regardless of race or ethnicity."

The concert opened with the UAE National Anthem, after which the orchestra performed a programme celebrating the musical heritage embedded in Emirati culture. The performance combined melody, rhythm, and the ambience of the venue to reflect the early formation of Emirati music through poetry, communal gatherings, daily life, folk tales, and collective memory.

The orchestra presented a distinguished performance rooted in diverse traditional forms of Emirati folk arts, including Al Taghruda, Al Ayyalah, Al Ahlah, and Al Nadbah, conveying an authentic artistic experience that highlighted values of belonging and cohesion while showcasing music’s role in preserving heritage and strengthening community bonds across generations.

The concert featured the symphony “Al Bidaya” (The Beginning), an Emirati symphony performed for the first time, composed by Nadeem Turabi. The work blends traditional melodies with a symphonic structure, alongside a selection of international musical pieces.