China, Britain agree to develop long-term, stable comprehensive strategic partnership

BEIJING, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed on Thursday in Beijing that the two countries should develop a long-term, stable, comprehensive strategic partnership.

During their meeting, Xi said mutual benefit and win-win results constitute the essence of economic and trade cooperation between China and Britain, thus the two countries should expand mutually beneficial cooperation in education, health, finance and the service industry.

He also called on the two sides to carry out joint research and industrial application in artificial intelligence, bioscience, new energy and low-carbon technologies, among others, to achieve shared development and prosperity.

Xi added that both sides should enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges and further facilitate travel.

China is actively considering granting a unilateral visa waiver to British people, Xi said.

China and Britain, as supporters of multilateralism and free trade, should jointly advocate and practice true multilateralism, and facilitate the establishment of a more just and equitable global governance system, so as to build an equal and orderly multipolar world and realise universally beneficial and inclusive globalisation, Xi said.