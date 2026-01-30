Dubai SME launches ‘GameForward’ to accelerate Emirati game development talent

DUBAI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has launched GameForward, a new accelerator programme designed to empower Emirati game developers and strengthen Dubai’s emerging game development ecosystem.

The initiative addresses a significant market opportunity in the fast-growing global gaming industry, which was forecast to have hit US$188.8 billion (AED693.4 billion) in revenues in 2025, according to market intelligence firm Newzoo.

GameForward will help Emirati developers turn ideas into commercially viable ventures, supporting Dubai’s efforts to build a resilient and diversified economy.

The programme is aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), the primary government entity under the Dubai Media Council tasked with advancing the emirate’s film and gaming sectors.

The programme will culminate in a Demo Day during the Dubai Esports and Games Festival in May 2026, where finalist teams will get exposure to industry experts and attendees, and pitch to a panel of gaming leaders and investors for the opportunity to secure grants.

The winning Dubai-based team will receive exclusive post-programme support and global scaling assistance to accelerate growth beyond the UAE market.

GameForward aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by enabling national talent to participate in high-growth, future-focused sectors and by strengthening Dubai’s innovation-led entrepreneurship ecosystem. The programme is part of Dubai SME’s wider mission to accelerate and broaden Emirati entrepreneurship, and deliver its long-term roadmap to help facilitate the launch of 27,000 new Emirati businesses by 2033. It also aligns with the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033, which seeks to elevate Dubai into the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector.

“We are helping to build Dubai's gaming economy from the ground up by equipping Emirati developers with world-class training and mentorship, ensuring that homegrown innovation remains central to Dubai’s economic future as a global digital economy hub," said Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said the programme supports the Authority’s priorities of investing in Emirati talent by providing opportunities that foster innovation, develop ideas and generate measurable value, while strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for the creative economy.

Open to individual Emirati developers and teams with at least one Emirati founder, GameForward supports aspiring creators with high potential and developers looking to scale existing projects.

The accelerator will begin in March 2026 and will deliver structured support across four strategic pillars: technical upskilling through masterclasses on game design, monetisation, and publishing; business readiness workshops covering go-to-market strategy, user acquisition, and investor pitch preparation; strategic mentorship from gaming industry veterans and technical experts; and ecosystem integration with resources from Dubai Founders HQ to strengthen the startup community.