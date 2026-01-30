Al Wathba Plant Festival to open February 2

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Wathba Plant Festival, one of the key events held alongside the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, will run from 2nd to 13th February 2026.

The festival aims to support local agriculture, promote sustainability and food security, and encourage high-quality plant production.

It will feature workshops on home gardening and crop management, awareness sessions led by plant production experts, and live demonstrations of modern and smart farming techniques. The programme also includes activities for children and platforms to showcase local produce, supporting home-based farming and highlighting the competitiveness of national products.

Total prizes of AED315,000 will be awarded across several competitions, including Best Sidr Basket, Best Fig Basket, and the “Fruits of the Nation” Basket Competition, in addition to competitions for processed fruit and vegetable products. Rigorous criteria have been adopted to ensure fairness, quality, and food safety across all entries.

The Best Sidr Basket Competition will be held on 2nd February, with cash prizes of AED25,000 for first place, AED15,000 for second, AED10,000 for third, AED8,000 for fourth and AED5,000 for fifth. Entries must consist of locally grown Emirati sidr, weigh at least three kilogrammes and meet technical standards

All submissions will undergo pesticide residue testing at laboratories accredited by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. Participants must attach an identification label detailing the variety name, cultivation method and product origin, without including any brand name or participant identity.

Ahmed Al Kaabi, Head of the Al Wathba Plant Festival Team, said the festival highlights achievements in the UAE’s agricultural sector and reflects the leadership’s commitment to agricultural sustainability and food security.

He said the festival is also intended as an educational platform to raise awareness of the importance of local agriculture and encourage home-growing and sustainable production methods.

Al Kaabi added that cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority strengthens credibility by ensuring strict food safety requirements through accredited laboratory testing.

The festival is expected to attract farmers, producers, home-based businesses and visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival, including citizens, residents and tourists. It will provide opportunities for farmers to showcase products and exchange expertise, encouraging innovation and the adoption of modern farming practices.

The festival supports the UAE’s environmental sustainability goals by promoting smart farming technologies and highlighting the importance of conserving natural resources to ensure long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.