Digitalisation, data key to future of customs work: European Commission

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Philippe Duponteil, European Commission Director, EU Customs Tariffs and Digital Delivery of Customs and Taxation Policies, said digital transformation and smarter use of data will be central to the future of customs, as the European Union shifts to "a more data-centric and data-driven approach to customs" to improve efficiency and streamline procedures.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Customs Organisation Technology Conference 2026, Duponteil said discussions focused on customs digitalisation and the role of data in modernising customs systems, as the EU seeks to balance trade facilitation with stronger border controls.

He said customs authorities play a broader role than border checks, including enforcing a wide range of legislation linked to government policies, with their core responsibility ensuring that all goods entering and leaving are compliant with different regulations.

Duponteil said meeting these objectives depends on effective use, reuse and sharing of data among relevant stakeholders without imposing additional burdens on economic operators, in line with the “one and only principle", under which data is submitted once and reused when needed.

He added that data reuse and cross-checking across the value chain and approval stages improve risk assessment and management at borders.

Duponteil cited EU models for advanced data use in areas such as sustainability and climate change, child protection through safety checks on imported toys, and monitoring timber imports to ensure they are not linked to illegal logging or rare wood.

He stressed the importance of accurate information on cross-border goods, noting that high-quality data from operators enables customs administrations across the EU’s 27 member states to carry out controls more effectively.

Duponteil also praised the UAE’s customs experience, saying he visited facilities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi Port and saw advanced infrastructure, digital transformation and smooth customs operations that support trade facilitation while strengthening border oversight.