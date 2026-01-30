'UAE Verify' issues over 30.7 million Digital Trusted Documents

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The "UAE Verify" platform, affiliated with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), has issued more than 30.72 million Digital Trusted Documents since its launch in mid-January 2022.

The platform has verified approximately 948,000 documents and currently supports 66 Digital Trusted Document Types issued by 25 federal and local government entities.

The blockchain-based system allows government agencies, private sector firms, and individuals to instantly validate official documents without requiring physical copies or notarised transcripts. It uses a decentralised, encrypted digital ledger to enhance data privacy and information security while streamlining administrative workflows across sectors.