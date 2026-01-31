Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince meets Kadra residents at community dinner

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has hosted a community dinner banquet for residents of Kadra and neighbouring areas as part of his ongoing engagement with UAE citizens and efforts to review local services.

During the gathering, he conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met with residents, and listened to their needs related to services and development.

The Crown Prince reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to direct engagement with citizens and to enhancing quality of life and balanced development across the emirate.