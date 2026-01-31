American, Polish shooters win gold at Abu Dhabi Shotgun Championship

AL AIN, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- American shooter Kayle Browning and Poland’s Tomasz Bartnik won gold medals at the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Grand Prix Shotgun Championship, which concluded on Friday with wide international participation.

Browning secured the women’s trap title, ahead of Italy’s Jessica Rossi, while Basierbski claimed the men’s trap gold after a strong final, finishing level with Kuwait’s Talal Al Rashidi, who took silver. Egypt’s Ahmed Kamar won bronze.

The championship, held at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, brought together 165 male and female shooters from 26 countries, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing stature on the international shooting sports calendar.