Reem Al Hashimy chairs fourth session of UAE-Ukraine Joint Committee

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, co-chaired the fourth session of the UAE–Ukraine Joint Committee, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting brought together senior officials alongside representatives of nearly 30 public and private sector entities from both sides, reflecting a shared interest in advancing bilateral engagement across priority areas, including trade, investment, energy, renewable energy, industry, logistics, agriculture, water, health, space, culture, sports, and youth empowerment.

During the session, Al Hashimy emphasised that the Joint Committee is an important platform to underscore the progress achieved since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992. She highlighted that relations between the two countries have continued to evolve through mutual trust, constructive dialogue, and aligned development objectives.

Al Hashimy expressed confidence that the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will further expand trade and investment linkages and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

She called on the UAE business community to explore prospects in the Ukrainian market, particularly in ports and logistics, construction, and traditional and renewable energy.

The Joint Committee convened at a time of increasing momentum in UAE–Ukraine relations, with both sides seeking to broaden cooperation across sectors and strengthen interaction between public institutions and the private sector, contributing to cross-continental partnerships and global prosperity.

The UAE reaffirmed its continued support for Ukraine’s economic recovery through enhanced efforts in priority development sectors, the promotion of investment-led growth, the rebuilding of critical infrastructure, and ongoing humanitarian activities.

Al Hashimy welcomed the UAE’s hosting last week of trilateral talks that brought together Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She stated that this reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s leading role and its steadfast approach to supporting peace and transforming challenges into tangible opportunities for the peoples of both countries and the wider region.

She also commended US President Donald Trump for his efforts in facilitating the talks, reinforcing stability, and advancing the political process.

In addition, Al Hashimy highlighted the UAE’s mediation role, noting that it has successfully carried out 17 mediation efforts to facilitate prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 4,641 detainees from both sides. She added that this reflects the depth of the UAE’s relations with both countries and underscores its role as a trusted mediator in advancing diplomatic and humanitarian solutions.

At the conclusion of the session, the minutes of the Joint Committee were signed, with both sides stressing the importance of sustained consultations and ongoing coordination among the relevant authorities.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a Letter of Intent was signed between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture to collaborate in food security, with the aim of facilitating the exchange of expertise, data, and best practices, while encouraging commercial partnerships and joint investments in agriculture, food processing, and distribution. This underscores a shared approach to expanding cooperation in the period ahead.