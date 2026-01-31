More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo

KINSHASA, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 200 people were killed this week in a collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on ‌Friday.

The collapse occurred on Wednesday, and the precise toll was still unclear as ​of Friday evening. Officials said the victims included miners, children and market women. Some people were rescued with serious injuries, and about 20 wounded people were receiving treatment at health facilities.

Rubaya produces around 15 percent of the world's coltan, which is processed into tantalum, a heat-resistant metal that is in high demand by makers of mobile phones, computers, aerospace components and gas turbines.