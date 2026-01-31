Blue Origin suspends space tourism flights to focus on moon programme

CALIFORNIA, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- US space company Blue Origin on Friday announced it would suspend space tourism flights for at least two years, to focus on "the company's human lunar capabilities".

"Blue Origin today announced it will pause its New Shepard flights and shift resources to further accelerate development of the company's human lunar capabilities," the company said in a statement. "The decision reflects Blue Origin's commitment to the nation's goal of returning to the Moon and establishing a permanent, sustained lunar presence."

Blue Origin is involved in NASA's Artemis programme, which aims to return astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years as a foundation for missions to Mars.

Blue Origin has been offering short trips for space tourists since 2021.