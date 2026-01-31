China's international trade in goods, services hit $758 billion in December

BEIJING, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) --- The value of China's international trade in goods and services totalled approximately 5.28 trillion yuan (about US$758 billion) in December, official data showed on Friday.

Of the total, exports of goods came in at about 2.66 trillion yuan and imports exceeded 1.81 trillion yuan, creating a surplus of 853.3 billion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Exports of services totalled 354.1 billion yuan and imports reached 450.7 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 96.6 billion yuan.

In US dollar terms, China's exports of goods and services amounted to $427.6 billion in December, and its imports came to $320.4 billion, leaving a surplus of $107.2 billion, according to the administration.