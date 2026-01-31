UAE to host major global summits, forums in February

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is set to host a series of high-level international summits and exhibitions throughout February, reinforcing its position as a global hub for policy dialogue, digital trade, and innovation.

The packed agenda leverages the country’s advanced infrastructure and its strategic role as a bridge between Eastern and Western markets.

The World Governments Summit (WGS) will take place in Dubai from 3rd to 5th February, marking its largest leadership gathering to date. More than 6,250 participants, including 35 heads of state, 150 governments, and 500 ministers, will convene to discuss global challenges and the evolving role of governance in advancing development.

The summit is expected to draw extensive international media coverage from over 840 outlets.

In Abu Dhabi, the Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference will begin on 2nd February, bringing together more than 180 global thinkers, UN officials, and academics to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and human fraternity.

Education will be in focus later in the month with the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education on 14th-15th February. The programme includes training courses, panel discussions and specialised workshops addressing topics such as artificial intelligence in education, educational equity, future skills and school improvement models.

The digital economy will take centre stage at Worldef Dubai 2026 from 12th to 14th February. The forum is expected to attract 10,000 visitors from 80 countries, featuring 200 speakers and 150 exhibitors focused on the expansion of global e-commerce and retail branding.

Dubai will also host the World Health Expo (WHX Dubai 2026) from 9th to 12th February at Expo City Dubai, featuring a specialised medical innovation programme led by Mass General Brigham, one of the world’s leading integrated academic healthcare systems and the largest hospital network in the United States.

The agenda also includes a major sporting event, with Abu Dhabi set to host the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 from 6th to 15th February. Organisers expect more than 25,000 athletes from over 100 nationalities to compete across 37 sports.