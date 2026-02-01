UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks that targeted several cities in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, resulting in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, over these heinous attacks.