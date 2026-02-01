Jonas Schomburg, Katrine Græsbøll Christensen claim elite titles at second edition of Challenge Sir Bani Yas

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of Challenge Sir Bani Yas delivered another unforgettable weekend of world-class racing, as Jonas Schomburg (GER) and Katrine Græsbøll Christensen (DEN) emerged victorious in the Elite Middle Distance races. Building on the success of its debut year, the event welcomed its largest-ever professional field, with over 4,800+ athletes, cementing Challenge Sir Bani Yas as one of the most distinctive events on the global triathlon calendar.

The wetsuit swim in the Arabian Gulf quickly established a men’s front group of around six, including Max Stapley (GBR), Henri Schoeman (RSA), Jonas Schomburg (GER) and Pierre Le Corre (FRA). Schomburg, Stapley, Schoeman and Kieran Lindars (GBR) exited together in just over 21 minutes, with a chase group 50 seconds back. On the bike, raced under the 20-metre drafting rule, Schomburg and Stapley moved clear early before Schomburg progressively increased the pace, distancing Stapley and opening a decisive advantage. He reached T2 alone and controlled the multi-lap run from the front, extending his lead to secure victory in 3:13:52 ahead of Le Corre and Josh Ferris.

In the women’s race, Jolien Vermeylen (BEL) led the swim, with Fenella Langridge (GBR) and Natalie Van Coevorden (AUS) close behind, while Ellie Salthouse (AUS) trailed by a minute. The bike leg saw early changes at the front before Katrine Græsbøll Christensen surged through the field to take the lead into T2. Starting the run with a clear advantage, Christensen maintained a strong, consistent pace to extend her lead and claim a convincing win in 3:37:45, with Van Coevorden finishing second and Salthouse third.

A delighted Schomburg, winner of the Elite Men’s Middle Distance race said: “It’s my birthday, so I gave myself a present with the win”, said Schomburg. “It was a challenging race with choppy water during the swim, but we tried to push at the front. On the bike, I tried to push some watts after 10 km, opened a gap to Pierre le Corre, and controlled the race on the run. I am really happy. Couldn’t ask for more.”

Christensen, winner of the Elite Women’s Middle Distance race, said: “I did not have the best start on the swim, but I managed to catch some people on the swim and pushed all the way on the bike, and I was hoping that I would have good run legs,” said Christensen. “I saw two gazelles running across the road quite close to me, but I managed to get around them. The cruise ship was amazing. A cool experience, as I have never been on a cruise ship before. Being surrounded by both professional and age-group athletes was great.”

Held under the patronage His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, this year’s race marked a significant evolution for the event, highlighted by the first-ever cruise liner accommodation experience, offering athletes, families, and supporters a truly unique stay and seamless access to racing, recovery, and island activities – raising the bar for destination triathlon experiences worldwide.

An impressive 4,813 elite, amateur, and junior athletes took to the start line across two action-packed days of competition. With participants representing over 93 nationalities, the event once again showcased the diversity, inclusivity, and community spirit that defines Challenge Family racing.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are proud to celebrate the successful conclusion of the professional athlete races at the second edition of Challenge Sir Bani Yas, an event that continues to grow in scale, diversity, and global impact. This year, we welcomed athletes from across the globe to compete in a truly unforgettable racing experience. Sir Bani Yas Island once again proved to be an exceptional stage that combines natural beauty with world‑class organisation. We extend our thanks to all participants and partners whose dedication made this achievement possible, and we look forward to building on this success in the years ahead.”

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Abu Dhabi Sports Council is delighted with the exceptional participation numbers at Challenge Sir Bani Yas, supported by ideal racing conditions throughout the event. It was particularly encouraging to see strong engagement from the local community, both in supporting the athletes and taking part in the community races, reinforcing the event’s positive impact on sport and wellbeing in the UAE.”

Zibi Szlufcik, President of the Board, Challenge Family, said: “Challenge Sir Bani Yas delivered a seamless and stress-free experience, with logistics designed to allow athletes to focus solely on racing in unbelievable weather and perfect conditions. It was also wonderful to see families enjoying the event together, preparing for the community races and as spectators. We are confident this will go down as an iconic race in Challenge Family history.”