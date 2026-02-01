SBA highlights Sharjah’s publishing vision at Cairo book fair

SHARJAH, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is reinforcing the emirate’s status as a leading Arab hub for knowledge and publishing through its participation in the 57th Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF 2026), which runs until 3rd February. At its pavilion, the Authority is highlighting its cultural initiatives and programmes, underlining Sharjah’s sustained investment in books as a driver of development and intellectual exchange.

Organised by the General Egyptian Book Organisation, CIBF 2026 stands as one of the Arab world’s oldest and largest cultural events. Drawing more than two million visitors each year, including readers, publishers, and intellectuals, the fair serves as a central platform for Arab and international cultural exchange and intellectual engagement.

The emirate’s pavilion attracted strong engagement from Arab and international publishers, as well as visits by senior cultural figures and officials. Among them was Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, who was received by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA.

During the visit, Al Ameri presented the Prime Minister with a copy of The Compendium of the Histories of the Arabian Peninsula and Persia, 1622–1810 CE by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, bearing a special dedication to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Signed copies were also presented to Egypt’s Prime Minister and Minister of Culture.

Al Ameri also presented the Prime Minister with a copy of 'Let Them Know She is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha' by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, inscribed for President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the First Lady, reflecting the depth of the cultural ties between Sharjah and Egypt.

Commenting on the participation, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said, “The Authority’s participation reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which places the book at the centre of dialogue and cooperation in the knowledge sector. This vision is advanced through the CIBF, a key platform for strengthening ties with Egyptian publishers and cultural institutions. Egypt remains one of the most prominent contributors to the Sharjah International Book Fair and a central force in the Arab cultural landscape.”

Al Ameri hailed the visit by Egypt’s Prime Minister to the SBA pavilion, describing it as a clear indication of the importance accorded to culture and books in Egypt, and of official support for the publishing sector as a pillar of cultural and knowledge development.

He said, “Our engagement with officials and cultural leaders in Egypt reflects the directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi to strengthen cooperation in the Arab publishing sector, and strengthen Sharjah’s status as a hub for dialogue and cultural partnership.”

The SBA pavilion served as a platform to highlight Sharjah’s cultural model, grounded in long-term investment in knowledge and human development. The Authority’s participation focused on strengthening engagement with publishers and cultural institutions, and advancing cooperation in authorship, translation, and distribution to support the growth of the Arab publishing sector and expand cross-border cultural partnerships.

CIBF 2026 is the largest in its history, bringing together 1,457 publishers from 83 countries, with more than 6,637 exhibitors. Its cultural and intellectual programme features around 400 events and more than 100 book signings, alongside diverse activities running throughout the fair.