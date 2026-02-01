NASA delays Artemis II crewed moon mission due to weather

WASHINGTON, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Nasa has been forced to delay its first crewed mission around the Moon in more than 50 years due to unseasonably cold weather in Florida.

The US space agency said that a “rare arctic outbreak” at the launch site meant that the timeline for the Artemis II mission had to be pushed back.

The launch of the first Artemis moonshot with a crew is now targeted for no earlier than 8th February, two days later than planned.

Nasa was all set to conduct a fueling test of the 98-metre Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on Saturday, but called everything off late Thursday because of the below-freezing conditions forecast.