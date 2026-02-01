Over 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DR Congo

KINSHASA, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 200 people were killed in a rain-triggered landslide at a minerals mine in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local media reported.

Sources said that since the collapse, which occurred on Wednesday, 227 bodies have been recovered and more than 30 people were injured.

The coltan mine, which produces a key mineral used in high-tech products, is located in the eastern province of North Kivu.

The victims included miners, female market traders and children.

The landslide struck the Rubaya coltan mine, which is estimated to account for around 15 percent of global coltan production.

Coltan is used in the manufacture of chips for mobile phones and laptops, as well as batteries for electric vehicles.