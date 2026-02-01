Al Wathba Flower Festival concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Wathba Flower Festival, one of the key events held alongside the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, has concluded following several days filled with competitions and diverse activities that reflected the advancement of the floral and ornamental horticulture sector in the UAE, and the nation’s commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and sustainability within this vital field.

Hosted at the Award’s pavilion within the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, the festival witnessed strong and distinguished competition across its various categories, all within a positive atmosphere and with impeccable organisation that showcased the high standards achieved by the event and its role in supporting national talent and encouraging excellence.

The competitions covered a wide range of categories, including Best Photograph of the Al Wathba Flower Festival, Best Desert Garden Design, Best Floral Value Added Product, and Best Flower Bouquet for both children and professionals. Additional categories included Best Creative Floral Practice, Best Flower Farm in the UAE, and Most Beautiful Home Flower Garden. This diversity contributed to expanding community participation and highlighting a wide spectrum of creative abilities.

This year, the Al Wathba Flower Festival served as a comprehensive platform for showcasing the latest innovative agricultural practices through specialised workshops in floral arrangement and 3D content creation, as well as introductory sessions on modern techniques in ornamental horticulture. These activities reinforced the festival’s role as a leading national event supporting the UAE’s efforts to enhance food security and agricultural sustainability.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award also played a significant part in elevating the quality of submissions by motivating farmers and creators to adopt innovative solutions aligned with the nation’s vision for developing the agricultural sector.

At the festival’s conclusion, Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Festivals and Competitions Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, honoured the participants in recognition of their active contributions and outstanding efforts, which had a major impact on the success of the festival and its accompanying competitions. He emphasised that this recognition forms part of the Award’s commitment to supporting the journey of agricultural creativity.

The festival also coincided with activities held at the pavilion to celebrate the deep rooted fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait. This initiative reflected the historical and social ties between the two nations and highlighted the festival’s dedication to promoting values of brotherhood, cooperation, and cultural and social exchange within the context of agricultural events.

Meaad Mohammed Al Rashdi, Head of the Al Wathba Flower Festival Team, stated that this year’s edition witnessed an exceptional level of competition and creativity across all categories, along with remarkable engagement from participants and visitors. She noted that this momentum clearly demonstrates the festival’s success in achieving its objectives and strengthening its position on the map of specialised agricultural events in the UAE.

Al Rashdi added that the positive atmosphere, combined with the strength and diversity of the competitions, helped create an inspiring environment for creativity and knowledge exchange among participants of all ages and backgrounds. This, she said, reinforces the festival’s role as a leading annual platform celebrating beauty and innovation while supporting the development of new generations in the fields of flowers and ornamental horticulture.

She further emphasised that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award served as a cornerstone of the festival’s success by continuously supporting participants and encouraging them to present their best work, thereby raising the overall quality of submissions in line with the UAE’s aspirations for sustainability and agricultural innovation.