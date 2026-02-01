World Laureates Summit opens, convening global scientific leaders

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Laureates Summit opened today in Dubai, bringing together more than 150 scientists and participants, including Nobel Prize laureates and recipients of the world’s most prestigious scientific awards, alongside leaders of research institutions and policymakers from around the globe.

Held in parallel with the World Governments Summit 2026, the World Laureates Summit creates a rare platform where scientific knowledge and global decision-making converge, reinforcing the central role of basic science in addressing humanity’s most complex challenges.

Organised in partnership between the World Governments Summit and the World Laureates Association, the Summit is among the largest and most distinguished scientific gatherings globally, defined by the exceptional stature of its participants.

Day One features the Opening Ceremony and the Mobius Forum, including the AI Science Forum, Transformational Technologies Forum, New Energy Forum, and Scientific Discovery Forum.

The event mirrors the UAE’s vision of science and knowledge as fundamental forces in creating a more advanced and sustainable world.