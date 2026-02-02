UAE President receives IMF Managing Director

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Her Excellency Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to discuss cooperation between the UAE and IMF and explore opportunities to strengthen ties in support of sustainable development and global economic growth.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during Her Excellency Georgieva’s visit to the UAE, where she will participate in the World Governments Summit 2026, set to begin in Dubai on Tuesday.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest. His Highness underscored the importance of international cooperation in developing innovative solutions that serve the future of nations and societies and help address global economic challenges. He noted that the UAE is a key partner in efforts to advance the global economy through forward-looking economic strategies and policies that support sustainable growth and respond to global shifts.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of the World Governments Summit as a global platform that brings together thought leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to exchange knowledge and insights aimed at addressing pressing challenges and building a resilient and sustainable global economy.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, minister and senior officials.