Dubai Press Club organises ‘Media and the Voice of Youth: UAE and Kuwait’ panel discussion

KUWAIT, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the UAE media delegation’s visit to Kuwait, the Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Dubai Media Incorporated Youth Council and Kuwait Ministry of Information Youth Council, organised a panel discussion titled ‘Media and the Voice of Youth: UAE and Kuwait.’

The visit reflects the deep and enduring fraternal ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to enhancing the role of media in empowering youth and promoting societal awareness.

The session featured Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the DPC, alongside young media leaders from both countries.

The event highlighted how youth can shape the future of media, utilise modern tools, and positively impact key sectors.

During the session, Mona Al Marri highlighted that the UAE-Kuwait relationship reflects deeply rooted historical ties built on loyalty, sincerity, and mutual appreciation. She noted that youth form a strong foundation for sustaining this fraternal connection.

Al Marri said that today’s younger generations are socially conscious, and aware of how information spreads, particularly through digital and social media channels. The youth of both countries have shown the ability to navigate challenges thoughtfully, rising above rumours, provocations, and attempts to distort facts, helping to uphold the authentic values and positive reputation of the two nations.

She also highlighted that the greatest challenge facing youth today is not a lack of opportunities, but the distortion of ideas. Supporting young people is vital for intellectual and cultural security, as nations that protect the minds of their youth protect their future.

Abdulaziz AlJasmi, Chairman of the Dubai Media Incorporated Youth Council, stressed that young people view media as a vital social responsibility. They create and share content on social media with the goal of raising public awareness, rather than simply chasing viral trends.

Hanan AlBalushi, Media Officer at the Dubai Media Incorporated Youth Council, emphasised that what unites Emirati and Kuwaiti youth is awareness before language and values before platforms. They are committed to using media channels to project their true identity and avoid being influenced by noise.

Ayesha AlNuaimi, Council member, noted that social media has given youth a powerful voice, yet they understand that genuine influence comes not from follower counts, but from the authenticity of the message.

During the panel discussion, Musab AlRaisi, Council member, affirmed that the future of Gulf media is being shaped today by young minds who think creatively and treat words as instruments to build trust.

He highlighted the importance of recognition and encouragement in empowering youth to become true partners in building the future.

Organised under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to celebrate the close ties with Kuwait, the visit highlights the deep, longstanding relations between the two countries. The ‘UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration’ is one of the highlights of the visit.

The UAE delegation comprises more than 100 senior media figures, including editors, writers, journalists, content creators, artists, producers, and influencers. Bringing together leading Kuwaiti media professionals, writers, and opinion leaders, the engagement reflects the UAE’s deep respect for Kuwait, its leadership, and its people as well as the strong ties and shared aspirations for a prosperous future.