Sultan bin Ahmed attends closing of Kalba Eastern Marine Festival

SHARJAH, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, attended the closing ceremony of the second edition of the Kalba Eastern Marine Festival, held on Kalba city beach over four days.

The festival was organised by Sharqiyah from Kalba Channel and Sharjah Sports Channel, affiliates of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, in cooperation with Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.

Senior officials receive Sharjah Deputy Ruler

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was received upon arrival by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba; Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Dr Obaid Saif Al Zaabi, Chairman of Kalba Municipal Council; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; and several senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan honoured the winners of the festival competitions. In the open rowing category for GCC nationals, first place went to skipper Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlasi on boat Al Dahab 65, second to skipper Saif Hamed Al Zaabi on boat Al Zaabi, and third to skipper Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Shehi on boat Ostoura.

In the citizens’ rowing category, first place was awarded to skipper Fahd Ahmed Al Marrei on boat Zalzal, second to skipper Bader Nasser Al Shehi on boat Julfar 55, and third to skipper Majid Nasser Al Mesmari on boat Dubai Police 3.

In the kingfish (kanad) fishing category, first place went to Saeed Rashid Mohammed Al Zaabi, second to Salem Rashid Al Zayodi, and third to Saeed Sultan Al Shahsi Al Zaabi. The largest kingfish prize was also awarded to Salem Rashid Al Zayodi.

In the (Yoodar) fishing category, first place was awarded to Naif Saeed Al Naqbi, second to Abdullah Mousa Al Zaabi, and third to Saeed Naif Al Naqbi. The largest cobia prize went to Mohammed Hassan Mohammed bin Aboud.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan presented a commemorative gift to Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi in recognition of his support for the festival. He also honoured sponsors and partners for their contributions to organising and ensuring the festival’s success, and received a commemorative gift marking his attendance at the closing ceremony.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed followed the final round of the rowing championship, which featured strong competition among participating teams from across the UAE and GCC countries, reflecting sporting cooperation and highlighting the status of traditional marine sports.

The closing ceremony included a visual presentation documenting the festival journey from opening to conclusion, showcasing diverse heritage activities that revived ancestral sea-related professions such as fishing, diving, and shipbuilding, alongside traditional chants and popular foods reflecting the area’s authenticity and hospitality.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan and attendees watched a variety of marine-themed folk performances presented by traditional bands in celebration of the festival and in revival of the region’s rich maritime heritage.

Exhibition tour and cultural displays

Following the ceremony, the Deputy Ruler toured the accompanying exhibition, which featured displays on marine professions including fishing, diving, and boatbuilding, as well as tools used in fishing and marine sports, and the region’s coastal biodiversity.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also viewed art exhibitions presenting paintings of beaches and marine life, listened to explanations of their artistic meanings, and visited several personal museum pavilions displaying maritime-related collections.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan viewed accompanying activities including heritage competitions and sports events featuring traditional sea-related games, as well as the festival’s restaurant and café zone serving food and beverages to visitors.

The festival featured rich heritage, sports, and cultural programming, attracting large public attendance from across the community and highlighting the deep historical connection between people and the sea in Kalba.

Marine sporting events formed a central pillar of the programme, including the Kalba Eastern Rowing Championship and Kalba Eastern Fishing Championship, with broad participation from amateurs and professionals from the UAE and GCC.

Events were held under integrated organisation standards that emphasised safety and marine environmental protection, aligning with the festival’s goals of supporting sustainable marine sports and reviving maritime heritage.

The conclusion of the second Kalba Eastern Marine Festival reflects Sharjah’s continued commitment to supporting heritage and community events that strengthen national identity and cultural tourism. The festival served as a platform combining authenticity and modernity, highlighting Kalba’s maritime heritage and reinforcing its position as a prominent annual cultural and heritage event in the UAE.