Dubai Media Incorporated, Kuwait’s Ministry of Information sign MoU

KUWAIT, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Media Incorporated – Dubai TV, and the Ministry of Information – Kuwait Television have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening media cooperation, enhancing the exchange of expertise, and jointly developing content serving Gulf and Arab audiences.

The signing, which took place during the UAE media delegation’s visit to Kuwait, organised by the Dubai Press Club, reflects the deep historic ties between the UAE and Kuwait and ongoing efforts to strengthen media cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Dubai Media Incorporated by Mohamed AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated, and on behalf of Kuwait’s Ministry of Information by Dr. Nasser Muhaisen, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information.

The signing was witnessed by Dr. Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi, Kuwait’s Minister of Health and Acting Minister of Information and Culture; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club.

Dr. Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi said the MoU highlights the close alignment in vision and future outlook between Kuwait and the UAE and marks a major step forward in advancing integrated media collaboration. He said the agreement will help expand opportunities for joint content development, strengthen professional capabilities, and support the creation of programming that reflects the cultural identity and values of both nations.

He added that Kuwait’s Ministry of Information sees the partnership as an important platform for innovation and digital advancement, while enhancing the visibility and competitiveness of Gulf media at both regional and international levels through closer coordination between media organisations in the two countries.

The MoU covers several areas of cooperation, including joint television and content production across sports, heritage, cultural and social programming; exchange of news, reports, and event coverage; coordination and support for digital platforms and television channels in advertising, marketing, and joint campaign promotion; exchange or acquisition of media rights in accordance with applicable regulations; as well as the exchange of expertise, technical support, training, and facilitation of logistical procedures to implement joint initiatives.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri said the agreement reflects the strong, historic bonds between the UAE and Kuwait and the shared commitment of both countries to expanding media cooperation in ways that serve the aspirations of audiences across the Gulf and the broader Arab world.

She added that the next phase of media industry growth requires deeper partnerships built on exchanging expertise and developing high-quality content that reflects community priorities while preserving Gulf cultural heritage and identity.

She noted that cooperation in programme production, sports and heritage content, and news and coverage exchange creates significant opportunities to deliver more impactful content that is closer to audiences and reflects shared Gulf values and identity.

Mohamed AlMulla said the MoU represents a strategic step towards expanding media cooperation pathways, enhancing the exchange of expertise and media content, and supporting the production of diverse programming that meets audience expectations across the region.

He added that the agreement paves the way for joint television productions, seasonal programming, and cooperation in sports and heritage content, while strengthening shared Gulf cultural identity and enhancing the regional and international presence of Gulf media through institutional collaboration and digital transformation.