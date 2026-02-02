Gold prices fall on Monday

NEW YORK, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices declined on Monday, with spot gold dropping 1.5 percent to US$4,793.97 per ounce as of 08:46 GMT, after touching its lowest level in more than a week on Friday.

Gold reached a record high of US$5,594.82 on Thursday, while US gold futures for February delivery rose 1.6 percent to US$4,818.10 per ounce.

Spot silver gained 1.6 percent to US$85.98 an ounce, after reaching a record high of US$121.64 on Thursday.

Spot platinum fell 2 percent to US$2,120.05 per ounce after reaching a record US$2,918.80 on 26th January, while palladium declined 0.9 percent to US$1,682.59 per ounce.