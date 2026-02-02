Vietnam economy begins 2026 strongly amid reforms, trade rebound

HANOI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s economy has started 2026 on an upbeat note, supported by ongoing reforms aimed at improving the business environment, reducing compliance costs and removing barriers to market entry.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Vietnam ended 2025 with more than one million active enterprises nationwide. In January alone, an estimated 54,000 businesses entered or re-entered the market, marking an increase of around 62 percent year on year.

Nearly 1,000 business households transitioned into formal enterprises, accounting for about a quarter of all such conversions recorded throughout 2025, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Customs data showed positive trade momentum, with exports totalling US$18.05 billion in the first half of January, an increase of 9.6 percent compared with the same period last year. Imports climbed 17.8 percent to US$21.29 billion.

Exports fell 24.2 percent compared with the second half of December 2025, with several key groups recording sharp declines, including computers, electronic products and components, machinery and equipment, and textiles and garments.

However, compared with the same period of 2025, overseas shipments still rebounded, with strong growth in computers and electronics, phones and components, and machinery, equipment and spare parts.

Foreign-invested enterprises continued to dominate export performance, generating US$14.03 billion and accounting for around 78 percent of total export turnover.

On the import side, figures in the first half of January declined compared with the latter half of December, with decreases seen in machinery and equipment, crude oil and steel. Year on year, however, imports rose sharply by 17.8 percent, according to Vietnam Customs.