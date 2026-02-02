Dubai health insurance system achieves record growth in 2025

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s health insurance system recorded significant growth in coverage indicators and operational activity during 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting the continued expansion of the system and its strong capacity to meet rising demand for healthcare services.

The latest data issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) showed that the number of beneficiaries covered under the system exceeded 4.9 million in 2025, compared to approximately 4.6 million in 2024, representing growth of around 6.5 percent.

The number of insurance claims rose to around 49.6 million, compared to 43.69 million claims in 2024, an increase of approximately 13.5 percent. The figures highlight the expanding utilisation of healthcare services provided under the system and confirm its ability to keep pace with Dubai’s population and economic growth.

The data also showed that Dubai’s health insurance network includes 3,936 healthcare providers, 140 insurance brokers, 43 insurance companies and 16 insurance claims management entities.

Asma Al Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the DHA, said the operational performance recorded in 2025 reinforces confidence in the system’s infrastructure and its ability to respond proactively to increasing healthcare needs, supporting higher quality of life for the community.