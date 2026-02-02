UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Jan Christen claims AlUla Tour title

RIYADH, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Swiss rider Jan Christen stormed to victory on stage 5 of the AlUla Tour, claiming the overall win. In addition to Christen’s heroics, Igor Arrieta took third in both the stage and the general classification, whilst their UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad sealed the Team Classification.

With two riders on the final podium, stage 5 of the AlUla Tour could not have gone better for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, who bided their time all week before scooping the spoils in the final possible moment. For Christen, the AlUla Tour marks his first GC victory in a stage race, and the 21-year-old’s stage triumph on Saturday will be long remembered.

Keeping his cards close to his chest on the final climb, Christen worked his way into an elite group at the head of the race before making an audacious solo attack inside the final 10km. Once the Swiss rider had opened up a gap, he refused to relent, with the youngster eventually crossing the line some 32 seconds ahead of his rivals in the general classification.

Beginning the day with a 33-second deficit to make up, Christen’s remarkable lone attack and the accumulated bonus seconds guided him to the leader’s jersey on the final podium. It was no less than his brave move deserved on the road to the Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid.

AlUla Tour stage 5 concluded with Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) taking first place in 3:36:05, followed by Byron Unton (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling) in second at +11 seconds. Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) secured third place at +32 seconds, while Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished eighth at +39 seconds.

The final general classification after stage 5 of the AlUla Tour saw Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claim overall victory in 17:23:43. Sergio Higuita (XDS Astana Team) finished second at +13 seconds, while Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) placed third at +21 seconds. Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) completed the standings in 11th position at +39 seconds.