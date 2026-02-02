Tenth Annual Arab Fiscal Forum opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Tenth Annual Arab Fiscal Forum opened today at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The forum is organised by the Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the Arab Monetary Fund and the International Monetary Fund.

The forum is being held as part of the preliminary day of the World Governments Summit 2026, with the participation of Arab finance ministers, alongside a distinguished group of economic experts and officials from regional and international financial institutions.

The event discusses fiscal policy directions in the Arab region in light of global economic developments, as well as ways to balance economic growth requirements, fiscal sustainability, and climate action.

The discussions focus on future fiscal policy priorities, including the impact of digitalisation on public finance and the use of government technology and artificial intelligence to enhance governance efficiency, optimise public spending, and strengthen the allocation of resources.

Participants are also reviewing mechanisms for financing sustainable development and the pivotal role of regional and international financial institutions in supporting Arab countries’ efforts to achieve their economic and development goals. The forum is also addressing opportunities and challenges linked to adopting advanced financial technologies, which can accelerate digital transformation in the financial sector and enhance its competitiveness.

The closing session will feature a ministerial roundtable attended by Arab finance ministers and senior leadership from the International Monetary Fund and the Arab Monetary Fund, focusing on the implications of technological advances, especially artificial intelligence, for public finance administration. Discussions will also cover future expenditure priorities in light of global economic developments and the influence of international crises on the region’s fiscal and economic policies.