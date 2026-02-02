Italian unemployment reaches new record low of 5.6%

ROME, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent in December, marking the lowest level recorded since the statistical series began in 2004, according to provisional data released by Istat on Friday.

The Italian News Agency (ANSA) reported that the figure was 0.1 percentage point lower than the previous record of 5.7 percent, registered in November.

Istat said the number of people in employment stood at 24.142 million in December, down by 20,000 compared to November but up by 62,000 from December 2024.

The agency added that the employment rate eased to 62.5 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous month.