Aldar adds AED23 billion in gross development value to its strategic landbank in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar has announced the addition of several strategic land plots across Abu Dhabi, with a combined gross development value of around AED23 billion, further strengthening its landbank and providing a pipeline for sustained long-term growth across the capital’s key development corridors.

The sites span over 2.3 million sqm and will deliver approximately 3,000 new homes across plots on Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and adjacent to Yas Island.

Collectively, the sites provide the flexibility to deliver a diverse range of residential products, supporting long-term population growth and residential demand in the capital.

The developments will be launched and brought to market in a phased approach aligned with market demand, with the first project launches expected from 2026 onwards. This disciplined phasing is designed to support resilient absorption rates, enhance visibility on medium- to long-term revenue and earnings growth, and ensure flexibility across market cycles.

The land plots will be activated through a joint venture structure with an established partner, supporting efficient capital deployment, while allowing Aldar to retain responsibility for the full development, sales and delivery lifecycle of the new projects.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said, “The expansion of our Abu Dhabi landbank reflects our strong conviction in the market’s long-term fundamentals and the depth of opportunity across the capital. By building on our existing destinations and extending into new growth corridors, these sites enable us to deliver a diverse range of high-quality communities aligned with sustained demand."

He added, "We expect this portfolio to generate attractive long-term returns for our shareholders, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s continued evolution as a leading international business and lifestyle destination.”