AmSpec strengthens Middle East F&B sector with new laboratory at Dubai Science Park

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- AmSpec Group, a global leader in inspection, testing, and certification services, has announced the opening of its new Agri & Food laboratory in Dubai, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting the UAE’s rapidly expanding agricultural and food sectors amid growing regulatory, trade, and food safety requirements.

The laboratory, located in Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused hub and part of TECOM Group PJSC, will enhance access to high-precision analytical services for agricultural commodities, animal feed, and food & beverage (F&B) products, highlighting AmSpec’s role in advancing food safety, quality assurance, and supply chain transparency across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

“The opening of our Dubai laboratory represents a major milestone in AmSpec’s commitment to supporting our clients at every stage of the agri-food supply chain,” said Valentin Rossel, Executive Vice President, Agri & Food Division at AmSpec. “As global demand for precision testing and transparent certification continues to grow, this investment underscores our dedication to delivering world-class quality and service closer to our clients in the Middle East.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, said, “AmSpec’s new laboratory in Dubai Science Park will help to actively strengthen vital food and agricultural value chains, ensuring national food security, and we welcome its innovative team to our community. Dubai Science Park is committed to hosting such future-focused leaders contributing towards the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and We the UAE 2031.”

The laboratory is staffed by more than 30 analysts and technical specialists and operates 24/7. It is equipped with advanced technologies, enabling comprehensive analyses for pesticide residues, broad-spectrum mycotoxins, drug and antibiotic residues, heavy metals, and genetic and molecular testing for transgenics and biological contaminants.

With this latest addition, AmSpec is continuing to expand its global footprint, offering integrated inspection, testing, and certification solutions that support quality, safety, and regulatory compliance across international supply chains, further solidifying the UAE’s and Dubai’s position as a hub for scientific innovation and trade.